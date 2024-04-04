UAE helps Philippines landslide victims with food aid

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has stepped in to provide essential food supplies to those affected by a devastating landslide in the Philippines.

Heavy rains in Davao de Oro Province triggered floods and a landslide in the Elizalde district, causing numerous casualties and significant damage.

Mohamed Obaid Alqataam Alzaabi, UAE Ambassador to the Philippines, emphasized the UAE’s commitment to aiding during crises like natural disasters in a statement released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. He stated that sending food supplies is crucial in times of severe food shortages caused by such calamities.

“Dispatching food supplies is part of the UAE’s commitment to provide essential relief in times of crisis, particularly natural disasters that result in severe food shortages, and require intervention to support affected citizens,” said HE Ambassador Alzaabi.

The UAE vows to continue its support efforts in Davao de Oro, aligning with the vision of its late founding father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

Rex Gatchalian, Secretary of the Department of Social Welfare and Development of the Philippines, expressed gratitude to the UAE and its leadership for their humanitarian response and solidarity during this challenging period.