NBI now considers Quiboloy as fugitive

The National Bureau of Investigation is now considering Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) leader Apollo Quiboloy as a fugitive after authorities were not able to arrest him following the issuance of an arrest warrant against him.

NBI Southeastern Mindanao chief Archie Albao said in a report from a local media outlet that authorities searched for Quiboloy in some of his possible hideouts including the KOJC compound in Davao and a prayer mountain.

“We are not sure that he is still here in Davao, but we are pretty sure that he is still here in the Philippines kasi based sa record ng Immigration, hindi sila lumabas ng country,” Albao said.

The NBI official said that if a person is not arrested he is considered under the law as a fugitive.

The NBI said that a tracker and arresting teams from the NBI, Philippine National Police, Criminal Investigation and Detection Group, and the intelligence community were closely monitoring the possible locations of Quiboloy.

 

