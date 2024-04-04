Miss Universe denies Saudi model’s claims in joining the pageant

Miss Universe Organization has denied claims of Saudi Arabian model Rumy Alqahtan that she will be representing her country in the upcoming pageant.

“We would like to categorically state that no selection process has been conducted in Saudi Arabia, and any such claims are false and misleading,” said the Miss Universe Organization in a press release.

This is following her viral post where she claimed that she will be representing her country in the upcoming Miss Universe pageant.

The Miss Universe Organization clarifies that Saudi Arabia will not be joining the upcoming pageant. They shared that a “rigorous vetting process qualifying a potential candidate to be awarded the franchise and assigned national director to represent” is still on the process. For the meantime, they will not be participating until this is final and confirmed by the approval committee.

Meanwhile, the Philippines is yet to choose its representative for the international pageant this May 22, 2024, at the SM Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay, Philippines.