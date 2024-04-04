MECO: Three Filipinos hurt after Taiwan quake

The Manila Economic Cultural Office (MECO) said that three Filipinos sustained minor injuries following the devastating quake in Taiwan.

“Maliban sa 3 nabanggit ko, wala nang ibang kababayan nating apektado na kasama sa casualties,” MECO Chairman Silvestre Bello said in an interview.

President Bongbong Marcos expresses sympathies to the people of Taiwan following a powerful earthquake.

Marcos added that the gov’t is ready to assist Filipinos who may be affected by the quake.

“Rest assured, our Department of Migrant Workers is diligently ensuring the safety of the 159,480 Filipinos currently residing in Taiwan,” the chief executive added.

The DMW said that one had a head injury, another had swollen hands from hitting a door, and the third fell unconscious during the quake.