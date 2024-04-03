Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT NewsUAE News

No Filipino casualties in powerful Taiwan quake- MECO

Taiwan’s 0918 Earthquake Central Emergency Operations Center | Photo courtesy of Reuters

The Manila Economic and Cultural Office said that no Filipinos have been hurt following the magnitude 7.4 quake that hit Taiwan on Wednesday.

MECO Chairman Silvestre Bello said they have not received any reports of Filipino casualties following a powerful quake in Taiwan

“We are thankful that we have not received reports of any of our kababayans being hurt or badly affected by the powerful earthquake that hit Taiwan this morning,” said Bello.

The MECO chairman added that no Filipinos have been hurt in Taichung and Kaohsiung.

"We are thankful that we have not received reports of any of our kababayans being hurt or badly affected by the powerful earthquake that hit Taiwan this morning," added Bello.

MECO said all Filipinos have been safe and accounted for. There are close to 200,000 Filipinos in Taiwan.

“Our kababayans and OFWs are all accounted for and safe. At the very least, a lot of our OFWs were very scared as the buildings they were in swayed, and the ground was shaking,” Bello said.

