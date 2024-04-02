Japan royal family joins Instagram

Japan’s royal family has officially joined social media platform Instagram.

The royal family account went online on Monday and it told the public not to expect candid photos from the ancient monarchy.

The account published 19 photos of Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako carrying out royal duties at recent public appearances.

As of this posting, the Imperial Household Agency (IHA) account has gained over 160,000 followers.

In a report on AFP, the Japanese monarchy is mythological in origin and any public criticism of the emperor remains taboo in the country.

The IHA spokesperson said that the move to join the social media account aims to spark interest among younger generations.

The account has not followed anyone so far.