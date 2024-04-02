Latest NewsGlobalNewsTFT News

Japan royal family joins Instagram

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago

Japan’s royal family has officially joined social media platform Instagram.

The royal family account went online on Monday and it told the public not to expect candid photos from the ancient monarchy.

The account published 19 photos of Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako carrying out royal duties at recent public appearances.

As of this posting, the Imperial Household Agency (IHA) account has gained over 160,000 followers.

In a report on AFP, the Japanese monarchy is mythological in origin and any public criticism of the emperor remains taboo in the country.

The IHA spokesperson said that the move to join the social media account aims to spark interest among younger generations.

The account has not followed anyone so far.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Katie WEB 2024 04 02T115058.855

Prank gone wrong? Takoyaki store’s April Fools joke face backlash after man tattoos logo in forehead

1 hour ago
e gate 1

BI stops issuance of arrival stickers for Filipino e-gate users

2 hours ago
Gilbert teodoro file photo istock

Teodoro calls for accountability over so-called ‘gentleman’s agreement’ with China

4 hours ago
Katie WEB 2024 04 02T093148.695

Lee Jae Wook, aespa Karina confirm split

4 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button