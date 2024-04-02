IIEE Abu Dhabi Chapter holds Annual Sportsfest and Family Fun Day

IIEE Abu Dhabi Chapter kicks off the 2-day Sportsfest and Family Fun Day today at International Community Schools, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Engr. Jonathan L. Santiago, 2024 President of IIEE Abu Dhabi Chapter welcomed all the members and participants and wished everyone to enjoy all the games which include basketball, badminton, chess, darts, and volleyball.

Engr. Elmer O. Casao, the Founding President and Adviser delivered his message to all the participants and reminded everyone to take the opportunity to strengthen the bond among members and that it is not about winning but how everyone played the games. He also congratulated the Chapter for being the 2023 Most Outstanding Chapter – Foreign Category awarded by IIEE National.

His Excellency Alfonso Ferdinand A. Ver, Philippine Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates served as the Guest of Honor and Speaker. As he delivers his inspirational message he reiterated the importance of keeping a balance between work and activities such as this family fun day and sportfest.

Engr. Gemino A. Sta. Cruz V, Vice-President for Internal Affairs and Chairman of the Committee on Annual Sportsfest and Family Fun Day led the oath of sportsmanship.

Ambassador Ver led the team captains in the ceremonial toast of the ball to signify the start of the games.

Each teams had their muses and the judges had chosen two (2) winners, 1st and 2nd place respectively.

The finals and awarding ceremonies of the Sportsfest and Family Fun Day will be on 06 April 2024.