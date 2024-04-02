BI replaces arrival stickers with email confirmations

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) has stopped issuing arrival stickers to Filipinos who will arrive in the Philippines passing through the e-gates. Instead, the confirmation of arrival will be sent to the e-mail addresses of passengers.

The international airports in the Philippines that have e-gates are the following: Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminals 1 and 3, Clark International Airport, Mactan Cebu International Airport, and Francisco Bangoy International Airport.

“Ito’y ginagawa hindi lang Pilipinas pero pati sa ibang bansa… Wala ka nang makikitang tatak, wala nang sticker na ilalagay kasi meron naman tayo sa system. Nakikita naman ng immigration ang ating travel history. At kung may sticker, that is additional cost to the government as well,” BI Deputy Spokesperson Melvin Mabulac said in a statement.

To ensure a seamless travel, passengers are advised to register in the eTravel system at least 72 hours before they travel. This can be accessed through the website or through the eGovPH super app.