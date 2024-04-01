RTA to enhance public transportation, bus stations to undergo overhaul

The Roads and Transport Authority has announced that it will be developing 16 stations for public transport bus passengers and 6 bus accommodation stations.

The stations that will undergo an overhaul are the following: Mall of the Emirates, Al Sabkha, Jebel Ali, Al Quoz, Ibn Battuta, Hatta, Gold Souq, Al Qusais, Deira City Center, and Al Ghubaiba, Al Ittihad, Satwa, Al Rashidiya, Abu Hail, Etisalat, and Al Karama.

According to the RTA, this project will develop buildings, and provide passenger facilities and waiting terminals, driver service offices, bus overnight parking spaces, engine maintenance workshops, and dedicated bus inspections and maintenance bays.

His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer, Director General and chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of RTA, said that this project forms a key part of RTA’s strategy to enhance the public transport infrastructure.

“It aims to encourage the community to opt for public transport in their daily movements,” he said.

The project is said to go beyond the traditional function of stations by aiming to enhance overall travel experience such as improving the accessibility for People of Determination, such as bicycle racks and seamless connectivity with Dubai metro and taxi services.

#RTA has awarded a number of contracts under a three-year plan to improve 22 bus stations and depots (16 bus stations and 6 bus depots). The project scope covers carrying out infrastructural works on buildings, providing comprehensive passenger facilities, passenger waiting… pic.twitter.com/XLGLkFC9s0 — RTA (@rta_dubai) March 31, 2024

HOW DO I COMMUTE USING RTA BUSES/METRO?

If you’re new in the UAE, you need to get yourself a Nol card to be able to commute with RTA’s public transportation. So, if you don’t have one yet, you can either purchase it from any RTA ticket office at metro stations, bus stations, vending machines, or you can even order one through the RTA website.

And if you’re not familiar with the different types of Nol cards, these are the following:

Red ticket – This is a disposable ticket intended for short-time users only. It only costs AED2 and can be loaded with up to 10 single trips or 5-day passes.

Silver card – The minimum bus fare for this card is AED3. For tourists staying for more than a week or for tourists who frequently come back to Dubai, this card is for you.

Gold card – The fare is definitely twice the price of silver cards but it allows you to obtain added benefits such as discounted fares, and access to an exclusive cabin in the metro for gold card members (Gold Class Cabin).

Blue card – Students, senior citizens, and people of determination can avail this card. Students and senior citizens will be paying 50% of the regular fare, while people of determination will be free of charge.