PAGASA issues warning on ‘Dangerous’ heat index for Black Saturday

Heat index forecast courtesy of PAGASA-DOST

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) has cautioned about soaring heat indexes in 11 areas across the Philippines on Black Saturday.

These temperatures, described as reaching “danger levels,” could lead to heat-related illnesses like cramps, exhaustion, or even stroke with prolonged exposure.

In its latest forecast, PAGASA recorded scorching temperatures exceeding 44°C in several areas, marking it as the highest heat index forecast to date. Among the hottest areas mentioned were NAIA Pasay City in Metro Manila at 43°C, and Puerto Princesa City in Palawan with a scorching 44°C.

The 11 hottest areas in the Philippines as of March 30, 2024 are:

  • NAIA Pasay City, Metro Manila: 43°C
  • Iba, Zambales: 42°C
  • Alabat, Quezon: 42°C
  • Calapan, Oriental Mindoro: 42°C
  • San Jose, Occidental Mindoro: 43°C
  • Puerto Princesa City, Palawan: 44°C
  • Aborlan, Palawan: 44°C
  • Roxas City, Capiz: 44°C
  • Mambusao, Capiz: 42°C
  • Iloilo City, Iloilo: 43°C
  • Dumangas, Iloilo: 43°C

“Heat cramps and heat exhaustion are likely; heat stroke is probable with continued exposure,” stated PAGASA on Good Friday, referencing heat indexes ranging between 42°C to 51°C.

The heat index, which measures the heat perceived by the human body, takes into account both air temperature and relative humidity.

The occurrence of extreme danger heat indexes is typically observed in May, according to PAGASA.

Meteorologists had earlier announced the conclusion of the northeast monsoon season, known as “Amihan,” in March, marking the beginning of Summer in the Philippines.

Here are some tips on how to prevent suffering from heat stroke:

