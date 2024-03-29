Rockwell’s Iftar events open doors to investment opportunities for OFWs

Rockwell Land Corporation, a leading real estate development company, has successfully hosted two Iftar events in Abu Dhabi and Dubai on March 16 and 23, respectively. These gatherings brought together Filipinos living in the United Arab Emirates, offering them exciting investment opportunities and insights.

Rockwell’s Iftar Event in Dubai

Mr. Lyndon Magsino, a respected former advisor to banks in the Middle East, delved into investment opportunities for overseas Filipinos last March 16 at the Radisson Blu Hotel, Deira Creek, Dubai.

His Excellency Alfonso Ver, the Ambassador of the Philippines to the UAE, and Mr. Edwin Duria, the Chairman of the Philippine Business Council of Dubai and the Northern Emirates, graced the event with their presence.

The discussion focused on learning how to maximize hard work and financial investments while living abroad. He tackled strategies aimed at empowering individuals to achieve financial success, stressing the significance of leveraging hard work abroad to capitalize on potential through strategic investments.

Rockwell’s Iftar Event in Abu Dhabi

On March 23, Mr. Dan Lester Dabon, the Group Senior Manager of Quality and Patient Safety at Burjeel Holdings and an award-winning seasoned healthcare industry expert, led the gathering and shared his insights on investment opportunities.

The majority of attendees at the event were overseas Filipino professionals, particularly leaders in the healthcare industry, showing a keen interest in expanding their knowledge about investment opportunities.

Among the topics discussed were promising investment opportunities that OFWs, particularly those looking to invest in the Philippines from overseas should look forward to and why is investing in real estate is something to look forward to.

Rockwell Land is not a stranger to the overseas Filipinos in the UAE. This company has been consistent in their efforts to reach the Filipino community in the Middle East, having organized successful events in the past and providing them with possible opportunities of owning properties back in our home country.