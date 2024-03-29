PBC-DNE celebrates the success stories of womenprenuers at PBC Women’s Day

The Philippine Business Council – Dubai and Northern Emirates (PBC-DNE) concluded Women’s International Month in Dubai on March 27, 2024 with an empowering event, celebrating the success of Filipino women in the business industry as womenprenuers.

The event highlighted the stories of smart and skilled women in business, with participants learning from the insightful panel discussion and keynote.

The event discussed important topics, such as maintaining composure even when under pressure, balancing life and business, as well as the benefits of women entrepreneurs engaging in business groups.

Asiyah “Vangie” Monjardin Hamdulay, Secretary General of the PBC-DNE highlighted the stories of the women in her welcome remarks. Their stories included women’s experiences, challenges, successes, families, and self-care.

Vangie also pointed out in her interview with The Filipino Times staff that the event benefitted a lot of the attendees, especially women in business who “realized how Filipina entrepreneurs experience similar challenges to balance their family time, career and self-care.”

She said: “In this event, we shared how to take care of our physical and mental health to be an effective leader in our industry.”

“It was an inspiring moment to meet with a like-minded group of women and exchange notes to stay empowered especially being outside our home country and away from our loved ones,” she added.

The PBC-DNE is a non-profit organization, gathering Filipino professionals and business communities in Dubai and the Northern Emirates. It aims to build a strong community of like-minded individuals who are committed to helping each other succeed and make a positive impact while promoting Filipino cultures and values.