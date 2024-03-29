Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

ITC announces partial road closure on major Abu Dhabi road

Photo of Kate Sudiacal Kate Sudiacal1 hour ago

The Integrated Transport Centre has announced that Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Road (E12) will be partially closed from  March 30, 2024, to April 1, 2024 (Saturday to Monday).

According to the public announcement, the right lane towards Abu Dhabi and the left lane towards Yas Island will be partially closed from March 30, 2024, at midnight to April 1, 2024, at 5:00 a.m.

Furthermore, the ITC urges drivers to abide by the traffic rules and regulations.

Here are some of the traffic rules and regulations that must strictly be followed by anyone who is driving in the emirate of Abu Dhabi:

  • Following speed limit

You must not drive beyond the permissible speed limit. Respect the speed limit in any situation and be prepared to slow down and stop safely (Article 38, Executive By-law, UAE Federal Traffic Law Number 21, 1995).

  • Maintain enough distance from the vehicle in front of you

Tailgating or driving too close without maintaining a safe distance would potentially lead to road accidents, thus, leaving enough distance between your vehicle and the vehicle in front of you so you will be able to stop safely in case they decrease their driving speed or suddenly stop (Article 50, Executive By-law, UAE Federal Traffic Law Number 21, 1995).

  • Driving safely in heavy traffic

It is important to maintain composure when there is heavy traffic. Road rages may lead to potential accidents on the road. Furthermore, do not respond when other drivers are showing hostility.

Driving fast in heavy traffic is also not advisable.

  • Do not use your phone while driving

The use of hand-held mobile phones while driving is punishable by a fine of AED 200 and 4 black points
(Fine# 135, Unified Federal Traffic Law, 2008).

  • Always wear your seatbelt

The driver and the person seated next to the driver must wear a seat belt (Article 33, UAE Federal Traffic Law Number 21, 1995)

 

 

