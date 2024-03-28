Radisson Blu Hotel Dubai Deira Creek cracks open a delectable Easter Brunch filled with family fun activities

This Easter, celebrate with the whole family at Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Deira Creek. Experience a fun-filled and mouthwatering culinary journey featuring the very best from our five signature restaurants.

Savor the aromatic delights of Middle Eastern cuisine at Aseelah, indulge in delectable Japanese favorites at Minato, dive into a bounty of fresh seafood at Fish Market, fire up your appetite with scrumptious grilled specialties at Shabestan, or enjoy classic Western comfort food favorites at The Pub, and never forget to leave space for the most luscious desserts.

This exceptional brunch goes beyond delicious food. Keep the little ones entertained with a delightful line-up of activities, including thrilling Easter Egg Hunts, creative face painting, hilarious balloon twisters, and many more surprises!

Sunday, 31 March 2024 | 12:30 PM- 4:00 PM

Starting from AED 245 per adult and AED 115 for kids between 6 -12 years old

Book now and enjoy Buy 1 Get 1 deal. Offer valid until 22 March 2024.

Radisson Blu Hotel Dubai Deira Creek Baniyas Road, Deira, Dubai

For reservations

Direct booking: https://eatapp.co/reserve/aseelah-radisson-blu-deira-creek

+971 4 205 7033 | +971 56 548 8238

[email protected]