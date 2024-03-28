2024 Top Filipino Engineers and Architects in the Middle East revealed

The winners of the second edition of ‘The Filipino Times Watchlist: Top Engineers and Architects in the Middle East’—organized by New Perspective Media (NPM) Group—have been revealed in an international summit and awards event held in Dubai, UAE.

A total of 145 exceptional Filipino professionals bagged accolades from the Awards that take immense pride in acknowledging the indelible impact that Filipino engineers and architects have made in the Middle East’s sustainable progress and uplifting the image of the Philippines in the Arab World.

The awardees include architects (13), chemical engineers (16), civil engineers (61), electrical engineers (22), electronics engineers (15), and mechanical engineers (18).

The top professionals recognized come from five Middle Eastern and North African countries: Kuwait (1), Qatar (8), Bahrain (3), Saudi Arabia (25), and the United Arab Emirates (108).

The Filipino achievers underwent a meticulous selection process, judging the finalists based on criteria that reflect their demonstrated skill, leadership, and commitment to innovation and development in their respective fields.

Of the awardees, 85% are first-time nominees, reflecting a diverse array of fresh talent, while 15% are returning recipients who continue to make significant contributions to their fields.

This year’s event was honored by the presence of government officials from both the Philippines and the UAE.

HE Alfonso Ver, Philippine Ambassador to the UAE, said: “It gives me great pleasure to note that the contributions of Filipinos in the UAE continue to be recognized in the place they have made their second home. Through perseverance, hard work, and innovation, Filipino engineers and architects have built an unassailable reputation in the UAE and in the wider MENA region thus making them the most sought-after professionals in their field.”

HE Engr. Shayma Al Awadhi, Assistant Undersecretary for Communication and International Relations for the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE) highlighted the significant presence of Filipino residents in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), with a substantial population residing in the UAE, constituting one of the largest Filipino communities outside the Philippines.

In her address, Her Excellence Al Awadhi said: “The contributions of the Filipino community to our nation’s growth story throughout the past 52 years have been truly remarkable and indispensable, and it will continue to be so.”

Furthermore, HE Al Awadhi extended her gratitude to the attendees of the event, acknowledging their significant role in the advancement of the UAE: “Engineers and architects play crucial roles in shaping the world we live in, from designing and constructing buildings and infrastructure to developing technologies that improve our quality of life,” she remarked.

Labor Attaché Atty. John Rio Bautista, Head of the Migrant Workers Office – Dubai and Northern Emirates, shared a message addressed to the awardees, saying: “Please know that our government appreciates everything that you do to help the Middle East and we pride that you’ll be back to the country along with it. You’ve proven time after time that Filipino pride is alive and that we have the right skill set and knowledge to contribute to the industry. To be awardees, you are the best in your field, congratulations to all of you.

Hon. Jaime V. Mendoza, Member of the PRC Board of Engineering of the Philippine Professionals Regulation Commission lauded TFT and NPM Group’s initiative, stating: “The Professional Regulatory Board of Electrical Engineering (PRBEE) recognizes the importance of knowledge-sharing and innovation-driven events like this, in empowering Filipino professionals, including those based overseas. These events provide invaluable opportunities for networking, learning, and collaboration, enabling professionals to expand their knowledge base, exchange ideas, and stay abreast of industry trends.”

Dr Karen Remo, Chief Executive Officer & Founder of New Perspective Media Group, publisher of The Filipino Times, and Chairman of TFT Watchlist Summit and Awards said: “The Filipino Times, since its inception in 2013, has remained steadfast in its mission to empower Filipinos worldwide with invaluable information and knowledge, to help them live better lives. Central to this endeavor is our commitment to shaping global perceptions of Filipinos, driving us to advocate for the elevation of our community’s image through flagship events like the Filipino Times Watchlist – Top Architects and Engineers Awards & Summit.”

Vince Ang, Chief Operations Officer at New Perspective Media Group and General Manager of The Filipino Times, commented: “Filipino engineers and architects in the Middle East embody excellence, innovation, and resilience. Their outstanding contributions to sustainable landscape designs and urban development have not only reshaped the region but also inspired admiration and recognition worldwide. As they continue to push boundaries and pioneer new projects, their legacy will endure for generations to come. It is with great fulfillment that we witness them take the stage and receive well-deserved recognition. It is the least we can offer in acknowledgment of their profound impact.”

Judges who helped determine the awardees included Arch Christine Espinosa-Erlanda, Associate Partner at Godwin Austen Johnson; Engr Emelyn Martinez, Managing Director at Qualis; Dr Jeffrey Uy, Vice President, Project Management at Aldar Properties; Dr Mary Jane Alvero, Chief Executive Officer at PRIME Group; and Engr Victorino Abejero, Managing Director at GulfTIC Certification. They also received honorary awards during the ceremony.

The summit and awards are supported by Hotel101, Arthaland, Megaworld, Blueberry Travels, Karat World, and Darcey Flowers.

Here is the full list of awardees in order of their last name by discipline:

Architecture

Alzate, June

Angel, Ramon

Bantoy-Marte, Catherine

Celerio, Joy Cristina

De Ala, Joseph

De Jesus, Yvette Mary

Diosana, Maria Kristine

Espinosa-Erlanda, Christine

Gandionco, Josephus Jr.

Gregorio, Jonathan

Ronquillo, Arlan

Siguan, Shadrach Joseph

Tejada, Marvin

Civil Engineering

Abendan, Mark Anthony

Aguilar, Bernardo

Albelda, Rhea

Alcantara, Rachel

Antonio, Noel

Apduhan, Blesil

Baladad, Harold

Bantugan, Ariel

Barrizo, Riyadh

Canoso, Clarise

Carlos, Luisito

Castañeda, Jaime Jr.

Catequista, Ronald

Contreras, Geovanni Vergil

Corrales, Victor Cocoy

Dalupang, Leonides

De Sesto, Michelle

De Vera, Fredel

Dela Cruz, Josenia

Dela Cruz, Julie Christie

Diestro, Leonester

Distrito, Donnie Ray

Era, Marvin

Esteves, Joseph Steve

Fajutagana, Elvin

Famorcan, Joeper

Gamba, Joaquin Jr.

Gonzales, Hyacynth

Infante, Hero

Isip, Jaddeth

Jatulla, Salibel

Laru-an, Franklin

Lee, Jason

Legaste, Jay-ar

Licardo, Ma. Teresa

Licardo, Richard

Ligutan, Gerry

Maer, Ryan Mark

Mandia, Erwin

Mangosing, Diomel

Martinez, Emelyn

Nicdao, Melvin Kieth

Oligo, Mario

Orapa, Joe Nino

Pante, Rizalde

Porol, John Harold

Punzalan, Eisen

Rendon, Carlito

Reyes, Wilfred

Rodenas, Roderick

Sanchez, Dave

Solmerin, Rolando II

Soriano, Alberto

Tagapan, Ritz

Tampipi, Alberto Jr.

Utram, Jojo

Vergara, Nonilo Jr.

Villanueva, Kristine Ghea

Galeon, Julie

Cuizon, Jestoni

Duay, Arlan

Chemical Engineering

Alvero, Mary Jane

Aprecio, Eugenio

Castillo, Noel

De Castro, Julie

Deauna, Jowy

Layug, Enrico

Lopez, Florencio Jr.

Quesea, Marco

Relota, Warren

Rivero, John Philip

Rivero, Melody Jay

Salut, Eleazar

Tabasan, Mary Lyn

Tumambing, Sanni Rose

Yamson, Rodolfo Jr.

Ladores, Hero Jun

Electronics Engineering

Arcega, Evangel

Argoso, Leo Jr.

Binondo, Analiza

Gasangue, Mark Nhel

Gotis, Reenan

Lontoc, Rafael

Mendoza, Leonardo

Ondona, Lloyd Allen

Pallan, Matthew

Ramboyong, Jethroefel

Rojas, Julito Jr.

Roxas, Frederick

Saga, Maynard Theodor

Sevillano, Reuben James

Yumul, Emmanuel

Electrical Engineering

Abejero, Victorino

Alcantara, Rogelio Jr.

Aquino, Frederick

Asiong, Jrold

Bangate, Eduardo Jr.

Barnachea, Joel

Baylosis, Abdon Jr.

Casanas, Rolando

De Guzman, Arnie

De Roma, Melchor

Fernandez, Loreto Jr.

Gallego, Benjamin

Hipolito, Marlon

Maglunob, Jerson

Mariano, Rustico II

Moral, Renante

Murillo, Jay-ar

Pacana, Liffey Jun

Peñaflor, Joel

Samarita, Dan Ehrald

Santiago, Michael

Villanueva, Alex

Mechanical Engineering

Acojido, Deugene

Alfonso, Kim Curlie

Basario, Kristian

Calingasan, Clyde Bienson

Castillo, Vince Neil

Crame, Ramir

Damian, Jerry Fer

Del Mar, Guillermo Jr.

Galas, Richard

Gayola, Amalio Jr.

Haropohop, Vilmar

Sabilala, Ryan Ben

Pineda, Lloyd Christian

Rosete, Francis Louie

Uy, Francis Anthony

Uy, Jeffrey

Zamora, Jayson

Orticio, Felizardo Jr.