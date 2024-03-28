2024 Top Filipino Engineers and Architects in the Middle East revealed

The winners of the second edition of ‘The Filipino Times Watchlist: Top Engineers and Architects in the Middle East’—organized by New Perspective Media (NPM) Group—have been revealed in an international summit and awards event held in Dubai, UAE.
A total of 145 exceptional Filipino professionals bagged accolades from the Awards that take immense pride in acknowledging the indelible impact that Filipino engineers and architects have made in the Middle East’s sustainable progress and uplifting the image of the Philippines in the Arab World.
The awardees include architects (13), chemical engineers (16), civil engineers (61), electrical engineers (22), electronics engineers (15), and mechanical engineers (18).
The top professionals recognized come from five Middle Eastern and North African countries: Kuwait (1), Qatar (8), Bahrain (3), Saudi Arabia (25), and the United Arab Emirates (108).
The Filipino achievers underwent a meticulous selection process, judging the finalists based on criteria that reflect their demonstrated skill, leadership, and commitment to innovation and development in their respective fields.
Of the awardees, 85% are first-time nominees, reflecting a diverse array of fresh talent, while 15% are returning recipients who continue to make significant contributions to their fields.
This year’s event was honored by the presence of government officials from both the Philippines and the UAE.
HE Alfonso Ver, Philippine Ambassador to the UAE, said: “It gives me great pleasure to note that the contributions of Filipinos in the UAE continue to be recognized in the place they have made their second home. Through perseverance, hard work, and innovation, Filipino engineers and architects have built an unassailable reputation in the UAE and in the wider MENA region thus making them the most sought-after professionals in their field.”
HE Engr. Shayma Al Awadhi, Assistant Undersecretary for Communication and International Relations for the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE) highlighted the significant presence of Filipino residents in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), with a substantial population residing in the UAE, constituting one of the largest Filipino communities outside the Philippines.
In her address, Her Excellence Al Awadhi said: “The contributions of the Filipino community to our nation’s growth story throughout the past 52 years have been truly remarkable and indispensable, and it will continue to be so.”
Furthermore, HE Al Awadhi extended her gratitude to the attendees of the event, acknowledging their significant role in the advancement of the UAE: “Engineers and architects play crucial roles in shaping the world we live in, from designing and constructing buildings and infrastructure to developing technologies that improve our quality of life,” she remarked.
Labor Attaché Atty. John Rio Bautista, Head of the Migrant Workers Office – Dubai and Northern Emirates, shared a message addressed to the awardees, saying: “Please know that our government appreciates everything that you do to help the Middle East and we pride that you’ll be back to the country along with it. You’ve proven time after time that Filipino pride is alive and that we have the right skill set and knowledge to contribute to the industry. To be awardees, you are the best in your field, congratulations to all of you.
Hon. Jaime V. Mendoza, Member of the PRC Board of Engineering of the Philippine Professionals Regulation Commission lauded TFT and NPM Group’s initiative, stating: “The Professional Regulatory Board of Electrical Engineering (PRBEE) recognizes the importance of knowledge-sharing and innovation-driven events like this, in empowering Filipino professionals, including those based overseas. These events provide invaluable opportunities for networking, learning, and collaboration, enabling professionals to expand their knowledge base, exchange ideas, and stay abreast of industry trends.”
Dr Karen Remo, Chief Executive Officer & Founder of New Perspective Media Group, publisher of The Filipino Times, and Chairman of TFT Watchlist Summit and Awards said: “The Filipino Times, since its inception in 2013, has remained steadfast in its mission to empower Filipinos worldwide with invaluable information and knowledge, to help them live better lives. Central to this endeavor is our commitment to shaping global perceptions of Filipinos, driving us to advocate for the elevation of our community’s image through flagship events like the Filipino Times Watchlist – Top Architects and Engineers Awards & Summit.”
Vince Ang, Chief Operations Officer at New Perspective Media Group and General Manager of The Filipino Times, commented: “Filipino engineers and architects in the Middle East embody excellence, innovation, and resilience. Their outstanding contributions to sustainable landscape designs and urban development have not only reshaped the region but also inspired admiration and recognition worldwide. As they continue to push boundaries and pioneer new projects, their legacy will endure for generations to come. It is with great fulfillment that we witness them take the stage and receive well-deserved recognition. It is the least we can offer in acknowledgment of their profound impact.”
Judges who helped determine the awardees included Arch Christine Espinosa-Erlanda, Associate Partner at Godwin Austen Johnson; Engr Emelyn Martinez, Managing Director at Qualis; Dr Jeffrey Uy, Vice President, Project Management at Aldar Properties; Dr Mary Jane Alvero, Chief Executive Officer at PRIME Group; and Engr Victorino Abejero, Managing Director at GulfTIC Certification. They also received honorary awards during the ceremony.
The summit and awards are supported by Hotel101, Arthaland, Megaworld, Blueberry Travels, Karat World, and Darcey Flowers.
Here is the full list of awardees in order of their last name by discipline:
Architecture
- Alzate, June
- Angel, Ramon
- Bantoy-Marte, Catherine
- Celerio, Joy Cristina
- De Ala, Joseph
- De Jesus, Yvette Mary
- Diosana, Maria Kristine
- Espinosa-Erlanda, Christine
- Gandionco, Josephus Jr.
- Gregorio, Jonathan
- Ronquillo, Arlan
- Siguan, Shadrach Joseph
- Tejada, Marvin
Civil Engineering
- Abendan, Mark Anthony
- Aguilar, Bernardo
- Albelda, Rhea
- Alcantara, Rachel
- Antonio, Noel
- Apduhan, Blesil
- Baladad, Harold
- Bantugan, Ariel
- Barrizo, Riyadh
- Canoso, Clarise
- Carlos, Luisito
- Castañeda, Jaime Jr.
- Catequista, Ronald
- Contreras, Geovanni Vergil
- Corrales, Victor Cocoy
- Dalupang, Leonides
- De Sesto, Michelle
- De Vera, Fredel
- Dela Cruz, Josenia
- Dela Cruz, Julie Christie
- Diestro, Leonester
- Distrito, Donnie Ray
- Era, Marvin
- Esteves, Joseph Steve
- Fajutagana, Elvin
- Famorcan, Joeper
- Gamba, Joaquin Jr.
- Gonzales, Hyacynth
- Infante, Hero
- Isip, Jaddeth
- Jatulla, Salibel
- Laru-an, Franklin
- Lee, Jason
- Legaste, Jay-ar
- Licardo, Ma. Teresa
- Licardo, Richard
- Ligutan, Gerry
- Maer, Ryan Mark
- Mandia, Erwin
- Mangosing, Diomel
- Martinez, Emelyn
- Nicdao, Melvin Kieth
- Oligo, Mario
- Orapa, Joe Nino
- Pante, Rizalde
- Porol, John Harold
- Punzalan, Eisen
- Rendon, Carlito
- Reyes, Wilfred
- Rodenas, Roderick
- Sanchez, Dave
- Solmerin, Rolando II
- Soriano, Alberto
- Tagapan, Ritz
- Tampipi, Alberto Jr.
- Utram, Jojo
- Vergara, Nonilo Jr.
- Villanueva, Kristine Ghea
- Galeon, Julie
- Cuizon, Jestoni
- Duay, Arlan
Chemical Engineering
- Alvero, Mary Jane
- Aprecio, Eugenio
- Castillo, Noel
- De Castro, Julie
- Deauna, Jowy
- Layug, Enrico
- Lopez, Florencio Jr.
- Quesea, Marco
- Relota, Warren
- Rivero, John Philip
- Rivero, Melody Jay
- Salut, Eleazar
- Tabasan, Mary Lyn
- Tumambing, Sanni Rose
- Yamson, Rodolfo Jr.
- Ladores, Hero Jun
Electronics Engineering
- Arcega, Evangel
- Argoso, Leo Jr.
- Binondo, Analiza
- Gasangue, Mark Nhel
- Gotis, Reenan
- Lontoc, Rafael
- Mendoza, Leonardo
- Ondona, Lloyd Allen
- Pallan, Matthew
- Ramboyong, Jethroefel
- Rojas, Julito Jr.
- Roxas, Frederick
- Saga, Maynard Theodor
- Sevillano, Reuben James
- Yumul, Emmanuel
Electrical Engineering
- Abejero, Victorino
- Alcantara, Rogelio Jr.
- Aquino, Frederick
- Asiong, Jrold
- Bangate, Eduardo Jr.
- Barnachea, Joel
- Baylosis, Abdon Jr.
- Casanas, Rolando
- De Guzman, Arnie
- De Roma, Melchor
- Fernandez, Loreto Jr.
- Gallego, Benjamin
- Hipolito, Marlon
- Maglunob, Jerson
- Mariano, Rustico II
- Moral, Renante
- Murillo, Jay-ar
- Pacana, Liffey Jun
- Peñaflor, Joel
- Samarita, Dan Ehrald
- Santiago, Michael
- Villanueva, Alex
Mechanical Engineering
- Acojido, Deugene
- Alfonso, Kim Curlie
- Basario, Kristian
- Calingasan, Clyde Bienson
- Castillo, Vince Neil
- Crame, Ramir
- Damian, Jerry Fer
- Del Mar, Guillermo Jr.
- Galas, Richard
- Gayola, Amalio Jr.
- Haropohop, Vilmar
- Sabilala, Ryan Ben
- Pineda, Lloyd Christian
- Rosete, Francis Louie
- Uy, Francis Anthony
- Uy, Jeffrey
- Zamora, Jayson
- Orticio, Felizardo Jr.