UAE tops global rankings for lowest labor disputes

The United Arab Emirates has secured the top position globally for the lowest number of labor disputes, according to a report by WAM.

Recent reports from international entities and institutions show that the UAE has emerged as the frontrunner in labor market competitiveness indices, particularly excelling in mitigating labor-related conflicts. The UAE also stood out for the low cost of severance compensation in the Global Innovation Index 2022, issued by the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO).

The country’s remarkable performance in this area is evidenced by its top ranking in key indices such as the Talent Attractiveness Index by the Global Prosperity Index 2023 and various indices within the World Competitiveness Yearbook 2022 by the International Institute for Management Development (IMD).

The UAE was also ranked second globally across five indices within the World Competitiveness Yearbook 2022: the availability of specialised senior managers, employment rate, low unemployment, percentage of the expatriate workforce, and percentage of the labour force in the population.

Noura Al Marzouqi, Assistant Undersecretary for Policy and Strategy at the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE), attributes this achievement to the UAE’s ongoing efforts to modernize its legislative framework and enhance the overall work environment.

“The UAE’s leadership across different international indices is result of our ongoing national efforts to modernise the legislative and legal system, deliver world-class infrastructure, and a resilient and robust economic environment to attract investments and talent from across the globe. The new legislative package has significantly boosted the work environment and propelled the UAE’s journey towards improving its ranking across global competitiveness indices,” stated Assistant Undersecretary Al Marzouqi.

Al Marzouqi emphasizes the importance of these measures in solidifying the UAE’s global competitiveness and promoting a conducive environment for both employers and employees.

