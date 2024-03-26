Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

UAE imposes 100,000 AED fine for organized begging

The UAE Public Prosecution (PP) has shed light on the penalties associated with the crime of organized begging, as outlined in a report by WAM. Through its official social media channels, the Public Prosecution outlined the legal repercussions for those involved in such illicit activities.

The Public Prosecution noted that, according to Articles 476 and 477 of Federal Decree Law No. 31 of 2021 issuing the Law on Crimes and Penalties, anyone who organizes begging, committed by an organized group of two or more persons, shall be punished by imprisonment for not less than six months and a fine of not less than AED 100,000.

Likewise, the same penalty shall be imposed on anyone who brings people into the country to use them in organized begging crime.

Anyone who participates in organised begging shall be punished by imprisonment for not more than three months and a fine of not less than AED 5,000, or one of these two penalties. It shall be considered an aggravating circumstance if the perpetrator of organised begging is a guardian, trustee, or responsible for observing or caring for the beggar, or has direct authority over him.

The UAE police have ramped up efforts in their crackdown on begging, specially during this holy month of Ramadan. As part of their operations, authorities have been vigilant in apprehending individuals posing as beggars, aiming to curb fraudulent activities within the community.

