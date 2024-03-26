Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Missing home? Free international calls now available at selected metro stations

Kate Liane Sudiacal

The phone booth launched by RTA and Keolis to allow users to call internationally during the Holy month of Ramadan. (Courtesy: RTA)

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has installed phone booths at selected metro stations such as Al Ghubaiba, Union, and Jebel Ali Metro stations as part of the “We Bring You Closer Initiative. This project is in coordination with Keolis, the operator of Dubai Metro and Tram.

These phone booths allow users to enjoy free calls to check on their families or friends from around the world during the Holy month of Ramadan.

Most Overseas Filipinos love to stay connected with their families, if you don’t have access to any of the stations mentioned above, don’t worry because you still have other options such as: (1) social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, etc.; (2) mobile plans from your mobile provider that will allow international calls for a budget-friendly price; (3) send e-mails to your family and friends.

Photo of Kate Liane Sudiacal

Kate Liane Sudiacal

Kate is a Junior Writer at The Filipino Times

