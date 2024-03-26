Missing home? Free international calls now available at selected metro stations

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has installed phone booths at selected metro stations such as Al Ghubaiba, Union, and Jebel Ali Metro stations as part of the “We Bring You Closer Initiative. This project is in coordination with Keolis, the operator of Dubai Metro and Tram.

These phone booths allow users to enjoy free calls to check on their families or friends from around the world during the Holy month of Ramadan.

#DubaiMetro users are connecting with their loved ones globally for free, thanks to the phone booths located in metro stations as part of #RTA‘s ‘We Bring You Closer’ initiative, designed to strengthen your bond with your family and friends during the holy month of Ramadan. pic.twitter.com/oGTF753Vbg — RTA (@rta_dubai) March 25, 2024

Most Overseas Filipinos love to stay connected with their families, if you don’t have access to any of the stations mentioned above, don’t worry because you still have other options such as: (1) social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, etc.; (2) mobile plans from your mobile provider that will allow international calls for a budget-friendly price; (3) send e-mails to your family and friends.