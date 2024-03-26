Latest NewsPH NewsTFT News

Arnie Teves camp eyes to bring case before UN

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report8 hours ago

The camp of former lawmaker Arnie Teves is mulling the possibility of bringing his case before the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) following Teves’ arrest in Timor Leste.

Teves’ lawyer, Ferdie Topacio said an individual has an international right.

“Ang ating bansa ay signatory doon sa UN Declaration of Human Rights, and under international law… ang isang indibidwal as opposed to states ay subject na rin po sa international law,” he told GMA News.

Topacio said that while the UN could not compel the Philippines to comply.

“Sapagkat tayo nga po ay member-state, pwede po mag-exert ng moral suasion at diplomatic pressure. Pero ang mahalaga po rito ay maipakita po natin na talagang merong violation of human rights,” he said.

The Department of Justice downplayed the move of Teves.

“The brutal crimes happened here in the Philippines. The families of the victims are here in the Philippines. So, we want justice to be served here in the Philippines,” said Topacio.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report8 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

FilSoc Board of Directors with CDA officials H.E. Ambassador Ver ConGen Designate Hon. Angeles along with the FilSoc accredited group leaders

Filipino Community Leaders’ Meeting Strengthens Bonds and Fosters Collaboration in Dubai

1 hour ago
ofw kuwait

OFWs in Kuwait with expired visas encouraged to avail amnesty

3 hours ago
TFT News MISS UNIVERSE SAUDI

Saudi Arabia to join in Miss Universe pageant for the first time

4 hours ago
The Filipino Times UAE workers expats 1

UAE tops global rankings for lowest labor disputes

5 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button