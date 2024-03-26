Arnie Teves camp eyes to bring case before UN

The camp of former lawmaker Arnie Teves is mulling the possibility of bringing his case before the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) following Teves’ arrest in Timor Leste.

Teves’ lawyer, Ferdie Topacio said an individual has an international right.

“Ang ating bansa ay signatory doon sa UN Declaration of Human Rights, and under international law… ang isang indibidwal as opposed to states ay subject na rin po sa international law,” he told GMA News.

Topacio said that while the UN could not compel the Philippines to comply.

“Sapagkat tayo nga po ay member-state, pwede po mag-exert ng moral suasion at diplomatic pressure. Pero ang mahalaga po rito ay maipakita po natin na talagang merong violation of human rights,” he said.

The Department of Justice downplayed the move of Teves.

“The brutal crimes happened here in the Philippines. The families of the victims are here in the Philippines. So, we want justice to be served here in the Philippines,” said Topacio.