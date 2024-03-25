RTA’s progress: 75% completion of 4 bridges set to ease traffic woes

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced that the Intersection of the Garn Al Sabkha-Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Roads Improvement Project is 75 percent complete.

This project involves the construction of four bridges, spanning a total of 2,874 meters to handle 17,600 vehicles per hour.

The Government of Dubai Media Office reported that its contractor has completed constructing the bridges’ foundations and columns. The contractor is now working on casting the bridge walls, expanding the roads, installing iron supports, rainwater drainage networks, and lighting works among many others to complete the four bridges.

His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors, RTA said that the four bridges will cut down the distance and journey time by 40% for traffic heading from Garn Al Sabkha Street to Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road towards Al Qusais and Deira.

“It will also diminish the journey time by 70% from 21 minutes to 7 minutes for traffic going from Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road rightward to Al Yalayis Street in the direction of Jebel Ali Port,” His Excellency Al Tayer said.

The said project is under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister of UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, which aims to enhance the city’s road network infrastructure, with the follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of the Executive Council.