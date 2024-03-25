Reckless drivers arrested after dangerous stunt goes viral in Fujairah

Several drivers were swiftly apprehended by Fujairah Police after a video of them performing dangerous stunts on a public road went viral. The incident, captured in the Al Sodah region, showed one vehicle losing control and crashing into a rail barrier.

ضبطت القيادة العامة لشرطة الفجيرة عدداً من سائقي المركبات، قادوا مركباتهم بطيش وتهور ورعونة، وتسابقوا على الطريق العام مما أدى لوقوع حادث مروري معرضين حياتهم وحياة مستخدمي الطريق للخطر.#شرطة_الفجيرة #fujairah_police #الإمارات #uae #المجتمع للتفاصيل : https://t.co/AlzijBziaa pic.twitter.com/byvqykHMrY — شرطة الفجيرة (@FujPoliceGHQ) March 24, 2024

Authorities launched an investigation and identified the reckless drivers involved.

Major General Mohammed Ahmed bin Ghanem Al Kaabi emphasized that legal action will be taken against the offenders, who will face consequences from the Public Prosecutor’s office.

The Fujairah Police issued a stern warning to all motorists to obey traffic laws, stressing that reckless behavior will not be tolerated.