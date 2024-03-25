Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Reckless drivers arrested after dangerous stunt goes viral in Fujairah

Justin Aguilar 49 mins ago

Several drivers were swiftly apprehended by Fujairah Police after a video of them performing dangerous stunts on a public road went viral. The incident, captured in the Al Sodah region, showed one vehicle losing control and crashing into a rail barrier.

Authorities launched an investigation and identified the reckless drivers involved.

Major General Mohammed Ahmed bin Ghanem Al Kaabi emphasized that legal action will be taken against the offenders, who will face consequences from the Public Prosecutor’s office.

The Fujairah Police issued a stern warning to all motorists to obey traffic laws, stressing that reckless behavior will not be tolerated.

