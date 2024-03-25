Kate Middleton ‘touched’ by support after cancer diagnosis 

Kate, the Princess of Wales, and her husband Prince William have been “enormously touched” by the messages of support and messages of sympathies following her revelation that she was diagnosed with cancer.

A Kensington Palace spokesperson told reporters when asked about Kate’s reaction to the messages of well wishes following her condition.

“The Prince and Princess are both enormously touched by the kind messages from people here in the UK, across the Commonwealth, and around the world in response to Her Royal Highness’ message,” the official said.

Kensington also appealed for more privacy for Kate and William as they go through this ordeal.

“They are extremely moved by the public’s warmth and support and are grateful for the understanding of their request for privacy at this time,” the official added.

Kate said the cancer was found after a series of test was conducted to her following her abdominal surgery.

“I am well and getting stronger every day,” she said in a video message:

Kate said it was a huge shock for her and her whole family and it took them some time before they explained it to their three children.

“However tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment,” said the princess.

Kate also expressed her thoughts to those who are dealing with the same illness.

“For everyone facing this disease, in whatever form, please do not lose faith or hope. You are not alone,” she said.

The princess said she is also recovering from her recent surgery.

“William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family,” she added.

She also asked for privacy from the public as she battles her condition.