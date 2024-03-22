Queen Camilla says King Charles III ‘doing very well’

The United Kingdom’s Queen Camilla gave an update on the condition of King Charles who was diagnosed with cancer.

During her visit to Northern Island on Thursday, Camilla said Charles was doing very well.

Camilla has stepped up in her royal duties as Charles becomes absent from the public eye as he undergoes treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer since January.

“Thank you. He’ll be delighted,” said Camilla when a schoolgirl approached her and wished the king well.

“He is doing extremely well under the circumstances,” said Camilla.

Like Camilla, William is also taking more royal duties including charity work.

William’s wife, Kate, is still recovering from her recent surgery.