Dunkin’ celebrates 73rd store milestone with exciting offers!

Attention, all donut and coffee lovers! Dunkin’ is thrilled to announce the second phase of its highly successful “Masaya Ako” campaign in celebration of its 73rd store opening here in the UAE.

To celebrate this wonderful event, Dunkin’ is launching irresistible offers that would put a smile on your face! Just share the secret phrase “Masaya Ako” to avail of two amazing offers at any of the Dunkin’ stores across the UAE.

Customers can indulge in a delightful assortment of Dunkin’ donuts with their first offer: Buy 6 Donuts and Get 6 Free. You can choose from a wide range of freshly made donuts in various flavors, shapes, and sizes.

Meanwhile, coffee lovers are also in for a treat! The shop’s second offer, Buy 1 Get 1 on Coffee, allows customers to treat themselves to Dunkin’s delectable coffee blends.

Don’t miss out on these amazing offers! Head to the nearest Dunkin’ store now and share the secret phrase “Masaya Ako” with their barista! These promotional offers are only available until 7 April 2024.

Dunkin’ first opened its store in the UAE in 1997, making many donut and coffee lovers happy. They offer a wide array of delectable donuts as well as delicious coffee blends, allowing their customers to have a fresh start to the day. Aside from these, they also have an all-day breakfast, salads, and sandwich options on their menu.

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

