DMW meets with Czech Chamber of Commerce to discuss initiatives for OFWs

DMW Undersecretary Patricia Yvonne Caunan meets with Tomas Zeleny, Director for Facilitation of Trade and Services of the Czech Chamber of Commerce (Courtesy: Department of Migrant Workers/FB)

Initiative for labor cooperation and consultation mechanisms were among the topics discussed by the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) and the Czech Chamber of Commerce during the Czech Business Delegation’s courtesy call at the DMW Office in Mandaluyong last March 21, 2024.

The meeting was spearheaded by DMW Undersecretary Patricia Yvonne Caunan who convened with Tomas Zeleny, the Director for Facilitation of Trade and Services of the Czech Chamber of Commerce.

According to DMW, the meeting reiterated the dedication of both countries to ensure the safe and ethical recruitment of Overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in the Czech Republic. Additionally, there is an endorsement from the Czech cabinet to raise quotas for OFWs and other nations.

It can be recalled that the Philippines and the Czech Republic recently signed an agreement seeking to protect overseas Filipino workers.

