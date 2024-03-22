Latest NewsGlobalNewsTFT News

Canada eyes to reduce temporary residents, puts a cap on immigrants

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report6 hours ago

Canada is now planning to reduce the intake of temporary residents and immigrants for the first time according to Immigration Minister Marc Miller.

Miller said that Ottawa is also planning to put a cap on the number of immigrants entering Canada aiming to address housing shortage and essential services.

Canada has seen an increase in international students, foreign workers, and other temporary residents who come to the country on time-limited visas.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has previously opened Canada to drive economic growth and address labor gaps.

“The government wants to reduce temporary residents to 5% of the total population over the next three years from 6.5% in 2023,” said Miller.

Miller is set to meet provincial and territorial leaders to implement the plan.

“We need to ensure the number of temporary residents entering the country is at a sustainable level,” he said.

“Starting this fall for the first time, we will expand the immigration levels plan to include both temporary resident arrivals and permanent resident arrivals,” Miller added.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report6 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Katie WEB 2024 03 22T170700.783

PH ranks as ‘second happiest country’ in Southeast Asia

17 mins ago
sara duterte

Sara Duterte: No penalty for teacher who scolded students on TikTok

22 mins ago
Katie WEB 2024 03 22T115457.725

Queen Camilla says King Charles III ‘doing very well’

6 hours ago
Katie WEB 2024 03 22T105601.394

DOJ says Arnie Teves arrested in Timor Leste while playing golf

7 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button