Canada eyes to reduce temporary residents, puts a cap on immigrants

Canada is now planning to reduce the intake of temporary residents and immigrants for the first time according to Immigration Minister Marc Miller.

Miller said that Ottawa is also planning to put a cap on the number of immigrants entering Canada aiming to address housing shortage and essential services.

Canada has seen an increase in international students, foreign workers, and other temporary residents who come to the country on time-limited visas.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has previously opened Canada to drive economic growth and address labor gaps.

“The government wants to reduce temporary residents to 5% of the total population over the next three years from 6.5% in 2023,” said Miller.

Miller is set to meet provincial and territorial leaders to implement the plan.

“We need to ensure the number of temporary residents entering the country is at a sustainable level,” he said.

“Starting this fall for the first time, we will expand the immigration levels plan to include both temporary resident arrivals and permanent resident arrivals,” Miller added.