PH wins sustainability project under ‘Volunteering for Disaster Relief’ at Ideathon 2024

Emirates Foundation has announced the winners of Ideathon 2024, a global virtual hackathon with the overall theme of ‘Volunteering for Sustainability.’ Padyarescue Incorporated from the Philippines was named as the winning team for the third theme ‘Volunteering for Disaster Relief,’ according to a report by Emirates News Agency (WAM).

The Ideathon 2024 is a competition aimed at inspiring innovative solutions to global sustainability issues and affecting positive change in the environment.

The competition was held from March 4-6, 2024 in collaboration with the International Association for Volunteer Effort. Joining as partners are the UAE Ministry of Climate Change and the Environment, Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD), and the main sponsor, General Motors.

Other winning teams include the Shelter Participatory Organisation from Pakistan which won under the first theme ‘Volunteering to Protect Nature, Lands & Oceans’, and Serve Global from Ethiopia which won under the second theme ‘Volunteering for Youth Education & Skills.’