Indulge in exquisite Iftar offerings in Deira, Dubai

During the holy month of Ramadan, Dubai has so much to offer its residents and visitors. Its culinary landscape is brimming with delicious Iftar offers that allow you to feel the Ramadan spirit with family and friends.

Here are some of the must-visit destinations to savor the flavors of the season at The Spicery, Wyndham Dubai Deira and the Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Deira Creek.

1. The Spicery, Wyndham Dubai Deira

Embrace the spirit of Ramadan with an exquisite Iftar Buffet at The Spicery. From sunset until 9 PM, you can indulge in a wide variety of Arabic delights. This includes mixed grills, lamb ouzi, shawarma, cold and hot mezzeh, Arabic sweets, and more.

For only AED 79, you and your family and friends can enjoy a culinary journey that will make your Iftars more special.

This offer is valid until March 20, 2024. Regular prices are AED 169 for adults and AED 85 for kids aged 6-12.

2. Creek View Terrace, Radisson Blu Hotel

If you want an unforgettable Iftar with an amazing view, why not try the Creek View Terrace?

They offer over 200 savory dishes featuring international and regional flavors, complemented by live cooking stations, carving stations, and the melodious tunes of an Oud player.

You can visit the place starting from 6:30 PM until 9:00 PM. Priced at AED 245, this delicious adventure awaits you and your loved ones!

3. Shabestan Dubai, Radisson Blu Hotel

If you love Persian cuisine, grab this opportunity at Shabestan Dubai! Their exclusive Iftar set menu allows you to celebrate the spirit of togetherness with family and loved ones, with packages tailored for 2, 3, or 4 people, priced at AED 499, AED 599, and AED 899 respectively.

These offers are only for a limited time, so hurry up and plan your special Iftar with loved ones and create cherished memories in Dubai that last forever.

