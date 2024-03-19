Latest NewsGlobalNewsPH NewsTFT News

US, PH, Japan to hold first trilateral leaders’ summit in April

From left, US President Joe Biden, Philippine President Bongbong Marcos, and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. (Photo from: Wikipedia)

The United States, Philippines, and Japan are set to hold their first trilateral leaders’ summit next month, with U.S. President Joe Biden hosting President Bongbong Marcos and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on April 11.

The three leaders will advance “the partnership and ironclad alliances” between the United States and the Philippines, and the United States and Japan according to a statement released by the White House.

“At the summit, the three leaders will discuss trilateral cooperation to promote inclusive economic growth and emerging technologies, advance clean energy supply chains and climate cooperation, and further peace and security in the Indo-Pacific and around the world,” the White House added.

The summit will also put emphasis on economic cooperation and commitment towards a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

Biden will also host a meeting with Marcos at the White House “to review the historic momentum in U.S.-Philippines relations and discuss efforts to expand cooperation on economic security, clean energy, people-to-people ties, and human rights and democracy”.

The White House underscored that Biden will reaffirm the ironclad alliance between the United States and the Philippines and Washington’s commitment to upholding international law and promoting a free and open Indo-Pacific.

The announcement was made as U.S. State Secretary Antony Blinken arrived in Manila to meet with Marcos and Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo.

Blinken is expected to advance US-Philippine cooperation on bilateral and global issues.

In a text message, Philippine Ambassador to the United States Jose Manuel Romualdez said the upcoming trilateral leaders’ meeting is an ‘extremely important relationship.’

“Extremely important trilateral relationship….economic & defense security partnership,” said Romualdez.

