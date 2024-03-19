Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

RTA launches 4,500 interactive screens for taxi riders in Dubai

Photo of Kate Liane Sudiacal Kate Liane Sudiacal49 mins ago

The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai launched 4,500 interactive screens that taxi riders in Dubai can use for their enjoyment. These state-of-the-art screens will provide a varied selection of high-quality lifestyle, news, entertainment, deals, and promotions available while on the move.

This announcement was made through RTA’s social media platforms such as X.

According to RTA, this initiative follows the success of a highly effective pilot program that was launched in 2022. There were 250 taxis by RTA which were provided with in-car interactive digital screens, this was in collaboration with Hala, an e-hailing taxi solution provider, and Binary Media, a passenger experience company.

A formal signing ceremony for the project was spearheaded by Ahmed Bahrozyan, CEO of Public Transport Agency at RTA; Khaled Nuseibeh, Chief Executive Officer at Hala; and Santosh Sarma, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer at Binary Media.

 

 

