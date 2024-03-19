RTA launches 4,500 interactive screens for taxi riders in Dubai

The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai launched 4,500 interactive screens that taxi riders in Dubai can use for their enjoyment. These state-of-the-art screens will provide a varied selection of high-quality lifestyle, news, entertainment, deals, and promotions available while on the move.

This announcement was made through RTA’s social media platforms such as X.

Dubai’s #RTA launched today, Tuesday, March 19, an innovative project aimed at bringing happiness to taxi riders in the emirate. It involves the introduction of 4,500 state-of-the-art interactive screens that provide passengers with a diverse array of premium lifestyle, news,… pic.twitter.com/EGyrhtW7ZM — RTA (@rta_dubai) March 19, 2024

According to RTA, this initiative follows the success of a highly effective pilot program that was launched in 2022. There were 250 taxis by RTA which were provided with in-car interactive digital screens, this was in collaboration with Hala, an e-hailing taxi solution provider, and Binary Media, a passenger experience company.

A formal signing ceremony for the project was spearheaded by Ahmed Bahrozyan, CEO of Public Transport Agency at RTA; Khaled Nuseibeh, Chief Executive Officer at Hala; and Santosh Sarma, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer at Binary Media.