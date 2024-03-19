RTA, Dubai Police strengthen traffic incident management

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), in coordination with the Dubai Police, recently announced the expansion of the Traffic Incident Management Unit project extending the total road covered by the unit to 951 km in both directions. The number of major traffic routes, previously at 13, has now increased to 17 due to the incorporation of four additional main road corridors.

His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer, the Director-General Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of RTA said that this project will offer “exceptional services to motorists, including addressing vehicle breakdowns, swift management of accident scenes, and restoring normal traffic flow.”

Additionally, His Excellency Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, the Commander-in-Chief of the Dubai Police stated that this expansion is a manifestation of the strategic partnership between the two entities.

According to RTA, the Traffic Incidents Management aims to:

Respond quickly to incidents

Manage traffic at sites where accidents have occurred and the roads surrounding it.

Protect and evacuate sites where incidents happened

Clearing the road as soon as possible

Traffic Incidents Unit is in charge of the following:

Handling faulty vehicles

Traffic diversions on crash sites

Traffic diversions on roadways

Assisting road users

Temporary closures

Protecting stopped vehicles

Removing waste from the road

Traffic support during events

Clearing vehicles off the road