Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

RTA, Dubai Police strengthen traffic incident management

Photo of Kate Liane Sudiacal Kate Liane Sudiacal2 hours ago

Dubai Police coordinates with RTA for Traffic Incident Management.

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), in coordination with the Dubai Police, recently announced the expansion of the Traffic Incident Management Unit project extending the total road covered by the unit to 951  km in both directions. The number of major traffic routes, previously at 13, has now increased to 17 due to the incorporation of four additional main road corridors.

His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer, the Director-General Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of RTA said that this project will offer “exceptional services to motorists, including addressing vehicle breakdowns, swift management of accident scenes, and restoring normal traffic flow.”

Additionally, His Excellency Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, the Commander-in-Chief of the Dubai Police stated that this expansion is a manifestation of the strategic partnership between the two entities.

According to RTA, the Traffic Incidents Management aims to:

  • Respond quickly to incidents
  • Manage traffic at sites where accidents have occurred and the roads surrounding it.
  • Protect and evacuate sites where incidents happened
  • Clearing the road as soon as possible

Traffic Incidents Unit is in charge of the following:

  • Handling faulty vehicles
  • Traffic diversions on crash sites
  • Traffic diversions on roadways
  • Assisting road users
  • Temporary closures
  • Protecting stopped vehicles
  • Removing waste from the road
  • Traffic support during events
  • Clearing vehicles off the road

 

 

Photo of Kate Liane Sudiacal Kate Liane Sudiacal2 hours ago
Photo of Kate Liane Sudiacal

Kate Liane Sudiacal

Kate is a Junior Writer at The Filipino Times, where she actively covers a wide range of stories, with a special focus on the Philippines, UAE, and MENA. Her thorough daily summaries of the most significant events appear in The Filipino Times, the Middle East's leading newspaper serving Filipinos. With The Filipino Times' digital platform boasting over 4 million monthly views and nearly half a million followers across various social media channels, Kate's work reaches a wide and engaged audience. Do you have a story to share? Contact Kate at [email protected].

Related Articles

Katie WEB 89

RTA completes third phase of facility upgrade for ‘people of determination’

33 mins ago
Tom Rodriguez IG

Tom Rodriguez speaks up about Carla Abellana

3 hours ago
Katie WEB 87

US, PH, Japan to hold first trilateral leaders’ summit in April

3 hours ago
Screenshot of julie anne and rayver cruz

Julie Anne San Jose defends Rayver Cruz from netizens allegations

3 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button