NAIA eyes new terminal ahead of privatization plans 

The Ninoy Aquino International Airport is set to have another terminal following the signing of a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) concession agreement on March 18.

San Miguel Corporation President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ramon Ang said the new terminal will be located at the abandoned Philippine Village Hotel.

The new terminal is set to host 35 million passengers per year and will house 50 boarding bridges.

NAIA offices will also be relocated to a new building according to Ang.

The SMC executive eyes to finish the new terminal in three years. SMC is also responsible for the construction of another airport in Bulacan.

The SMC-led consortium together with Incheon Airport of South Korea will lead the rehabilitation of NAIA in the next 15 years.

“This undertaking is not just about revenues that will be remitted to the treasury alone, but resources invested in the airport and in many ways, it is an investment in our future,” said President Bongbong Marcos.

The chief executive said the delays in flights and the lack of improvement of the country’s gateway affected the economy.

Marcos then challenged that airport rehabilitation goes beyond the physical appearance of the airport.

“It requires major overhaul such as the rehabilitation of the passenger terminals, the airsight facilities, the development of commercial assets and utility systems, the provision of intermodal and inter-terminal transport facilities,” Marcos said.

A new and modernized NAIA could also increase the passenger volume from the current 35 million to 62 million.