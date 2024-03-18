Gov’t signs deal on NAIA rehabilitation

The government has sealed a landmark deal for the rehabilitation and privatization of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport or NAIA.

The Department of Transportation (DOTr) and SMC SAP & Co. Consortium signed the agreement on Monday with President Bongbong Marcos witnessing the signing ceremony.

“This undertaking is not just about revenues that will be remitted to the treasury alone, but resources invested in the airport and in many ways, it is an investment in our future,” said Marcos.

The chief executive said the delays in flights and the lack of improvement of the country’s gateway affected the economy.

Marcos then challenged that airport rehabilitation goes beyond the physical appearance of the airport.

“It requires major overhaul such as the rehabilitation of the passenger terminals, the airsight facilities, the development of commercial assets and utility systems, the provision of intermodal and inter-terminal transport facilities,” Marcos said.

A new and modernized NAIA could also increase the passenger volume from the current 35 million to 62 million.