Free online event to feature women leaders’ role in good governance

The Financial Executives Institute of the Philippines (FINEX) Good Governance Committee, in partnership with Phinma Corporation, is organizing a free online event that aims to empower attendees with insights from women leaders across different sectors.

The online event themed “Empowering Excellence: Women Leaders Shaping Good Governance for a Sustainable Future” will be held on March 20, 2024, from 11 AM to 1 PM, United Arab Emirates time.

Online participants will be joining the event through Zoom while onsite participants and committee members will gather at PHINMA Plaza, Makati, Philippines.

The event, in celebration of International Women’s Month, will feature three astounding women speakers from various sectors, each sharing invaluable insights from their respective fields.

Among the notable speakers to be featured in the event are Ms. Anita Linda Aquino, a member of the Monetary Board at Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas, Congresswoman Stella Luz Quimbo, the 2nd District Representative at Marikina City, and Dr. Karen Remo, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of the New Perspective Media Group.

Learn more about the event by clicking here: bit.ly/FINEXEmpoweringExcellence. Online participants may also register through this link: bit.ly/3PhdNlm.