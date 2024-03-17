Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Sister admits to killing balikbayan mother, daughter from Japan

Camille Quirino3 hours ago

The sister of a balikbayan mother and daughter has admitted to killing them, with three more suspects still on the loose.

According to Super Radyo dzBB’s report on March 17, the police in Tayabas, Quezon have in custody the sister of the eldest victim, an overseas Filipino worker and a resident of Japan.

The suspect admitted to beating and stabbing the victims to death along with three more suspects.

The suspect is currently in a hospital after trying to commit suicide when she learned that the police have found the dead bodies.

The two victims went missing last February 21. After three weeks, their dead bodies were found buried in the backyard of their family member. They were the guests of the suspect before they went missing.

