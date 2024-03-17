Man in Dubai poses as woman beggar, says female beggars get more sympathy

The Dubai Police apprehended a young Arab man wearing an abaya and niqab in an attempt to collect cash from passersby.

According to the police, a resident reported the suspicious individual begging near a mosque.

The director of the Suspects and Criminal Phenomena Department at Dubai Police, Brigadier Ali Salem Al Shamsi, said that the Arab man disguised himself as a woman, claiming that women beggars get more sympathy than males.

The Dubai Police continues to warn the public to beware of fraudsters who take advantage of people’s goodwill during the holy month of Ramadan.

Al Shamsi calls people to donate only to reputable charitable organizations to ensure their donations reach legitimate beneficiaries. He also asked everyone to cooperate by reporting illegal activities or instances of begging through the “Police Eye” service on the Dubai Police smart app or by calling 901.