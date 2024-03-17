Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Man in Dubai poses as woman beggar, says female beggars get more sympathy

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino3 hours ago

For illustrative purposes only

The Dubai Police apprehended a young Arab man wearing an abaya and niqab in an attempt to collect cash from passersby.

According to the police, a resident reported the suspicious individual begging near a mosque.

The director of the Suspects and Criminal Phenomena Department at Dubai Police, Brigadier Ali Salem Al Shamsi, said that the Arab man disguised himself as a woman, claiming that women beggars get more sympathy than males.

The Dubai Police continues to warn the public to beware of fraudsters who take advantage of people’s goodwill during the holy month of Ramadan.

Al Shamsi calls people to donate only to reputable charitable organizations to ensure their donations reach legitimate beneficiaries. He also asked everyone to cooperate by reporting illegal activities or instances of begging through the “Police Eye” service on the Dubai Police smart app or by calling 901.

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino3 hours ago
Photo of Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino is a Junior Writer at The Filipino Times, passionate about sharing the stories of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs). She previously contributed to Magic 89.9 and various TV productions and finds fulfillment in crafting compelling narratives that shed light on the experiences of OFWs. Outside of work, Camille enjoys playing the ukulele and meeting new people to hear their stories. She believes everyone has a unique narrative worth sharing and is dedicated to capturing these stories in her writing. Reach Camille at [email protected].

Related Articles

murder istock

Sister admits to killing balikbayan mother, daughter from Japan

9 hours ago
PH passport istock

PBBM digitalizes passport applications in PH

9 hours ago
DEWA statement IG

DEWA donates AED 20 million to Mothers’ Endowment campaign

15 hours ago
Bohol artist Elvin Perocho Vitor

Bohol artist to claim Leonardo Da Vinci International Prize in Italy

16 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button