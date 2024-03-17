Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

DEWA donates AED 20 million to Mothers’ Endowment campaign

Camille Quirino

Just recently, the Dubai Electricity & Water Authority (DEWA) in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, showed its support for the Mothers’ Endowment Campaign by generously donating millions.

According to a published post by Dubai Media Office on X (formerly Twitter), DEWA donated AED 20 million to the said campaign.

“@DEWAofficial contributes AED 20 million to Mothers’ Endowment campaign, which aims to honour mothers in the UAE,” the caption wrote.

His Excellency Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Managing Director and CEO of DEWA, commented on the campaign.

He said: ” The Mothers’ Endowment campaign plays a major role in changing the lives of millions around the world, empowering them to achieve a better life, key among which is education.”

The Mothers’ Endowment campaign provides participation certificates to its donors. These certificates can be gifted to mothers, whose name was written by donors in their donations.

In just four days, the campaign has issued over 120k participation certificates. Aside from DEWA, other huge businesses in the UAE have also contributed to the campaign, such as Indian and Emirati businessmen. The Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment also jumped into the bandwagon, announcing a donation of AED 10 million.

