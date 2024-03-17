Bohol artist to claim Leonardo Da Vinci International Prize in Italy

Yet another Filipino earns international recognition for his talents!

Bohol-based visual artist Elvin Perocho Vitor is set to receive the prestigious Leonardo Da Vinci International Prize Award.

According to a report by GMA Regional TV, he will be heading to Italy to receive the award on April 13 at the National Museum of Science and Technology – Leonardo da Vinci, where journalists, politicians, art collectors, and art lovers will gather to witness the event.

Vitor’s artwork has also been featured along the EDSA highway, posted on a huge billboard.

Vitor is known for his painting of Pedro Ango, a fellow artist and environmentalist in Bohol.

The Filipino Times reached out to Vitor for an interview.