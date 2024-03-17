Latest NewsGlobalNewsPH NewsTFT News

Bohol artist to claim Leonardo Da Vinci International Prize in Italy

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino5 hours ago

Courtesy: Elvin Perocho Vitor

Yet another Filipino earns international recognition for his talents!

Bohol-based visual artist Elvin Perocho Vitor is set to receive the prestigious Leonardo Da Vinci International Prize Award.

According to a report by GMA Regional TV, he will be heading to Italy to receive the award on April 13 at the National Museum of Science and Technology – Leonardo da Vinci, where journalists, politicians, art collectors, and art lovers will gather to witness the event.

Vitor’s artwork has also been featured along the EDSA highway, posted on a huge billboard.

Vitor is known for his painting of Pedro Ango, a fellow artist and environmentalist in Bohol.

The Filipino Times reached out to Vitor for an interview.

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino5 hours ago
Photo of Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino is a Junior Writer at The Filipino Times, passionate about sharing the stories of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs). She previously contributed to Magic 89.9 and various TV productions and finds fulfillment in crafting compelling narratives that shed light on the experiences of OFWs. Outside of work, Camille enjoys playing the ukulele and meeting new people to hear their stories. She believes everyone has a unique narrative worth sharing and is dedicated to capturing these stories in her writing. Reach Camille at [email protected].

Related Articles

DEWA statement IG

DEWA donates AED 20 million to Mothers’ Endowment campaign

4 hours ago
Mothers canva

Campaign in UAE honors mothers, issued over 120k participation certificates

6 hours ago
Katie WEB 85

Heart Evangelista reveals anticipation of a baby girl but ‘didn’t make it’

12 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 10 10T110241.358

Yexel Sebastian facing complaints over P50-billion scam, OFWs among victims

13 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button