Uniglobe Cellar’s ‘Spend & Win’ raffle: Win a Nissan Patrol and more with every AED 200 purchase

In celebration of its 14th anniversary, Uniglobe Cellar RAK, one of the largest beverage stores in Ras Al Khaimah, is treating you with exciting freebies when you join its “Spend & Win” raffle promo!

Uniglobe Cellar has been giving away special prizes to give back to their loyal customers. These prizes include an Apple iPhone 14, an Apple iPad, PlayStation 5, Apple Watch, Macbook Air, a Nespresso coffee machine, Samsung 50-inch TV, a mini beverage cooler, and an 8-gram gold coin.

A number of customers have already won in the weekly draws, leading to the mega raffle draw on April 14, 2024. On the grand celebration, one lucky customer will take home a massive prize of a Nissan Patrol!

Joining the raffle is easy—all you have to do is visit their shop, purchase AED200 worth of beverages, and be part of the exciting raffle draws!

Aside from this, Uniglobe Cellar is conducting special promotions and offers on their beverages including 50% discount on selected products. Their products are perfect for every occasion, whether celebrating birthdays, anniversaries, parties, small gatherings, or just wanting to have a party for one.

Current promotions include the following:

SALE: Buy 3 bottles of your favourite beverages and get 1 FREE

SALE: Buy a bundle of bottles and save up to 50%

SALE: Buy a bottle of vino starting from AED20

Indian Spirit Indri – TRINI Now available in stores

Buy a bottle of Premium 18 Yrs old Spirits & Get a FREE Decanter

The store provides excellent discounts on vino & has an in-house wine sommelier, making it an ideal destination for vine enthusiasts.

Get a FREE Full Spa Day for Two with the purchase of any 2 bubble bottles

But wait, there’s more! Uniglobe Cellar offers a great incentive for buying in bulk. Customers who spend more than AED500 receive extra drinks, and the more you spend, the higher the rewards you get instantly.

At Uniglobe Cellar, you have the freedom to purchase your favorite beverages without a liquor license. This lets you enjoy your time shopping and creating delectable drinks without the hassle.

Throughout March and April, the store is open from 9AM to 12AM, allowing customers to shop for a wide range of beverages that will surely satisfy their thirst and cravings. As one of the biggest stores in the emirate that has the lowest prices in town, you will be presented with a massive selection of beverages once you enter their store—a beverage haven indeed.

For more details about Uniglobe Cellar’s raffle promo and products, you can follow their Facebook and Instagram pages or contact them at +971 50 726 4137.