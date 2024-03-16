‘Sold for P1M’: Aubrey Miles sells rare plant

Actress Aubrey Miles revealed that she sold her rare plant for P1 million.

Miles was among celebrities who joined the ‘plantita phenomenon’ which became popular during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Miles told Boy Abunda that one of her plants actually sold to more than P1 million.

“P1 million. Spiritus sancti, from Brazil kasi siya, from the rainforest, very rare,” Miles told Abunda.

“Hindi mo siya mahahanap basta kung ibebenta sa mga ganito. Kailangan mo siya talagang i-hunt,” she added.

Mile said that other breeds of the same plant should be around P500 to P5,000.

The actress said that after buying a smaller plant she would take care of them and sell the bigger plants.

“Para mas dumami. Kung binili ko ‘yun ng 1 million, go-grow ko lang siya. Benta ko ng [P300,000], tas yung isa, P200,000, Mga ilang leaves lang ‘yun ah. Mga two, ganyan,” she mentioned.

Miles said she plans to expand her business growth.

“Would you believe parts of this investment ‘katas ng halaman?’ Maraming makaka relate dito,” she added.