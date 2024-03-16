Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Campaign in UAE honors mothers, issued over 120k participation certificates

In the United Arab Emirates (UAE), a meaningful initiative called “The Mothers’ Endowment,” which was launched to honor mothers, has seen hundreds of thousands of responses community-wide.

The Mothers’ Endowment is establishing a AED 1 billion endowment fund, which will support education in unprivileged places.

The campaign aims to express love and gratitude towards mothers. Contributors will be given a participation certificate, which can be gifted to mothers in whose name the donations were made.

In just four days, the campaign has issued over 120,000 electronic participation certificates to contributors.

This campaign was initiated and launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to honor mothers and highlight their role in supporting children’s education. 

For those who want to donate, they can visit the campaign’s website at mothersfund.ae or call their toll-free number (800 9999).

Contributors can also send their donations via bank transfer in the UAE dirham, with Emirates Islamic Bank (AE790340003708472909201).

For Etisalat users, they can also send donations via SMS. All they have to do is type the word “Mother” to the following numbers: (1034,1035, 1036,1038).

Contributors can also download the app DubaiNow and click the Donations tab or donate through Dubai’s community contributions platform Jood (Jood.ae).

