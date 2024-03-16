Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

ASEAN Committee discusses UAE-ASEAN efforts on its first meeting in Abu Dhabi

Kate Liane Sudiacal

The ASEAN Committee with Ahmed Al Sayegh, Minister of State, in Abu Dhabi.

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Committee convened with the Minister of State in Abu Dhabi, His Excellency Ahmed Al Sayegh, on March 15, 2024, to discuss the strategic partnership between the United Arab Emirates and the ASEAN.

This meeting was led by Malaysia’s Ambassador to the UAE, His Excellency Ahmad Fadil bin Haji Shamsuddin, and was attended by ambassadors from Indonesia, Singapore, Thailand, Brunei, Vietnam, and the Philippine Ambassador to the UAE, His Excellency Alfonso Ferdinand Ver.

According to a report by Emirates News Agency (WAM), the meeting focused on proposing projects for actionable collaboration, in coordination with the ASEAN Secretariat, as well as the joint projects and initiatives by both parties. The ASEAN Committee members also underscored the significance of the UAE’s involvement in enhancing cooperation across various sectors such as economy, trade, investment, climate change, and clean energy.

His Excellency Ahmed Al Sayegh appreciated ASEAN’s cooperation in activating the role of the UAE as a Sectoral Dialogue Partner which aligns with the commitment to implementing the 2024-2028 action plan. Meanwhile, the ASEAN Ambassadors commended the meeting and highlighted the role of the Committee in driving cooperation between the two sides.

The ASEAN Committee meetings will be taking place twice a year in Abu Dhabi.

This committee meeting follows the accession of the UAE as it was granted the status of Sectoral Dialogue Partner of ASEAN during the 55th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (AMM) on August 3, 2022, held in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. Additionally, the UAE signed the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia (TAC) during the same event.

 

 

