PH, Czech Republic sign agreement for workers’ protection 

The Philippines and the Czech Republic have signed an agreement seeking to protect overseas Filipino workers.

President Bongbong Marcos made this announcement during his meeting with Czech President Petr Pavel at the Prague Castle.

“Just before this press conference, President Pavel and I witnessed the signing of the Joint Communique to establish a labor consultations mechanism between the Philippine Department of Migrant Workers and the Czech Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs,” said Marcos.

The chief executive also noted the increase in quota for Filipino workers in the Czech Republic.

”I took note of the Czech Republic’s announcement that it has increased its quota for Filipino workers from 5,500 per year from January 2024 to 10,300 per year starting May 2024,” said Marcos.

Manila said that it is ready to cooperate with the Czech Republic in ensuring Filipinos are protected.

Works for Filipinos include processing industry, automotive, repairs of appliances, manufacturing, IT communications, real estate, health/wellness, and household service work.