Latest NewsGlobalNewsPH NewsTFT NewsUAE News

PH, Czech Republic sign agreement for workers’ protection 

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago

The Philippines and the Czech Republic have signed an agreement seeking to protect overseas Filipino workers.

President Bongbong Marcos made this announcement during his meeting with Czech President Petr Pavel at the Prague Castle.

“Just before this press conference, President Pavel and I witnessed the signing of the Joint Communique to establish a labor consultations mechanism between the Philippine Department of Migrant Workers and the Czech Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs,”  said Marcos.

The chief executive also noted the increase in quota for Filipino workers in the Czech Republic.

”I took note of the Czech Republic’s announcement that it has increased its quota for Filipino workers from 5,500 per year from January 2024 to 10,300 per year starting May 2024,” said Marcos.

Manila said that it is ready to cooperate with the Czech Republic in ensuring Filipinos are protected.

Works for Filipinos include processing industry, automotive, repairs of appliances, manufacturing, IT communications, real estate, health/wellness, and household service work.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT News MOHRE APP

New service allows UAE business owners to delegate transactions via MOHRE App

5 mins ago
TFT Website Photo 2024 03 15T115603.786

Al Ain Zoo offers free entry for children today

51 mins ago
TFT Website Photo 2024 03 15T112819.531

DOH raises alarm over rise in TB cases in 2023, cases now over 600K

1 hour ago
Cami Template 6

Chiz Escudero, Heart Evangelista talked about reconciliation with parents

2 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button