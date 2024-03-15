New service allows UAE business owners to delegate transactions via MOHRE App

Business owners in the UAE can now enhance their efficiency as the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE) introduces a groundbreaking feature on their mobile application, allowing seamless delegation of transactions.

In a recent announcement via a video on MOHRE’s social media, they unveiled the new service, emphasizing its convenience for busy entrepreneurs. “Are you too busy? Are you out of the country? Did you know that you can do an electronic authorization for the services of the Ministry of Human Resource and amortization?” the video states, highlighting the challenges faced by business owners and the solution provided by MOHRE.

Are you an employer who’s always on the move? Our E-Authorisation service allows you to authorise a team member to handle Ministry’s transactions on your behalf. Learn how to access the service through this video 👆🏻

#MoHRE #UAE pic.twitter.com/slfxfXa443 — وزارة الموارد البشرية والتوطين (@MOHRE_UAE) March 14, 2024

The process is straightforward: users simply access the MOHRE app through the UAE pass, select ‘e-authorization,’ and authenticate their signature and personal photo for security purposes. From there, they can designate an employee to handle transactions on their behalf, specifying the duration and level of permission required. It’s noted that the authorized person must be registered in the ministry’s system.

This initiative sets MOHRE apart as one of the first entities to offer such a service. By simplifying administrative tasks, the new feature aims to enhance efficiency for businesses across the country.