Dubai Police hosts daily interactive live contest on YouTube

The Dubai Police is on its 5th episode of the “Esaad Contest” which is a daily program that will be aired every 10 p.m. to 11 p.m. on the Dubai Police YouTube channel. Tonight, more participants will be getting a chance to win amazing prizes from the Dubai Police.

Viewers from the United Arab Emirates may join by answering a variety of questions presented in both Arabic and English. Each episode will cover different themes ranging from awareness and education.

Those who will participate will get a chance to win amazing prizes worth over AED1000. So what are you waiting for? Tune in to Dubai Police’s Youtube Channel and watch out for the live stream of their Esaad Contest.