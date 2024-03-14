Viral Chocolate Hills resort temporarily closes for ‘maintenance and environmental preservation efforts’

After sparking negative reactions online for ‘disturbing’ one of the Philippines’ wonders, the resort at the Chocolate Hills in Bohol announced the temporary closure of its operations on Wednesday for ‘maintenance and environmental preservation efforts’.

“In accordance with the directives from the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), Captain’s Peak Garden and Resort will be temporarily closed for maintenance and environmental preservation efforts,” the resort wrote in its advisory.

Yesterday, the DENR issued an official statement saying that it had issued a Temporary Closure Order last September 6, 2023, and a Notice of Violation to the project proponent last January 22, 2024 for operating without an Environmental Compliance Certificate (ECC).

Despite this, the resort seemingly continued its operations, and after a Facebook user posted the video featuring the resort, the issue resurfaced. Concerned authorities immediately spoke up and took action, and the resort management also addressed the concerns and reactions from netizens.

“During this closure, we will be implementing various eco-friendly initiatives to further enhance the sustainability of our resort. We are committed to upholding the highest standards of environmental stewardship and ensuring the preservation of the natural beauty that surrounds us,” the advisory read.

“We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your understanding and support as we work towards a greener, more sustainable future for Captain’s Peak Garden and Resort. Thank you for your cooperation, and we look forward to welcoming you back soon,” it added.



In a report from Philippine News Agency (PNA), Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Benjamin Abalos Jr. said he would not hesitate to “pursue legal actions” against officials who would be found liable for neglect of duty or any irregularity over the issue.

He emphasized that any activity that disturbs or destroys protected areas such as the Chocolate Hills, without proper authorization, is prohibited by law.