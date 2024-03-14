Mutya ng Pilipinas Abu Dhabi 2023 says beauty pageants empower women

Angelu Adan, the Mutya ng Pilipinas Abu Dhabi 2023, shared how the Mutya ng Pilipinas UAE beauty pageant is a platform that empowers women.

In an interview with The Filipino Times, Adan shared that beauty pageants are not only about showing beautiful and smart women on stage. It is also about showing the heart and character of each queen and giving them power and confidence.

“Beauty pageants help us show and enhance our confidence,” Adan said. “That could be our power to tell the world that we can do what is right and achieve our dreams regardless of what we may face in life.”

According to the 25-year-old beauty queen, she sees many women facing pressure from society. “There’s one common issue that women are facing nowadays, and that is the pressure of living to the standard the world demands us to meet and achieve,” she said.

Such societal pressure and expectations can cause women to lose their power and confidence. However, Adan said that doing what’s right is what matters.

“Even in the midst of chaos—the different voices and opinions we hear every day—we are all equally beautiful, strong, and powerful. We are enough,” she said. “As long as we are happy, and we are doing what is right, nothing can ever stop us from living as we pursue our purpose in life.”

“As an empowered woman, I myself advocate women empowerment through diversity, equality, and liberty; showing them that we are all fearfully and wonderfully made and beautiful in our own ways,” Adan said, sharing how she uses her voice to influence the younger generation.

Adan serves as both an Early Years Educator and a Youth Leader in her community, prioritizing the welfare of the children under her care. Additionally, she dedicates herself to empowering the youth by providing coaching and mentoring to enhance their emotional, mental, and spiritual well-being.

“I listen to their issues and concerns and give pieces of advice for them to cope with and teach them how to handle it on their own and trust God the most,” Adan said, saying that she helps people learn from the process and eventually overcome their problems by God’s grace.

“I believe that as I pursue this advocacy of mine, I could make an impact on people for the betterment of our community,” she added.

For Women’s Month, Adan has a message to all the readers: “I want to let you know that you are powerful, wonderful, and beautiful in your own ways and nothing in this world is like you.”

“As long as there’s a woman next to you, you are not alone. Keep fighting and achieving your dreams in life because there’s nothing impossible as you believe in God and in yourself!”

Angelu Adan was crowned Mutya ng Pilipinas Abu Dhabi 2023 by the pageant’s president Cory Quirino and reigning Miss Tourism Metropolitan International 2023/2024 Jeanette Reyes at the Pakistan Association Dubai Auditorium on March 3, 2024.

On the same night, Elizah Mendoza was also crowned Mutya ng Pilipinas Dubai 2023. The Filipino Times reached out to Mendoza for an interview.