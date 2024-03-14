FilSoc unveils 126th Philippine Independence Day celebration

The Filipino Social Club (FilSoC) Dubai, the official Filipino Community licensed by the Government of Dubai Community Development Authority (CDA), officially launched the 126th Philippine Independence Day celebration, set to take place on June 8, 2024, at the Dubai World Trade Center.

In line with this, the logo for the 126th Philippine Independence Day celebration, designed by Dubai-based award-winning architect and artist Mr. Edcel La Rosa Cabalan, was unveiled.

Distinguished officials from the Philippine Department of Migrant Workers graced the event, including OIC-Secretary Atty. Hans Leo J. Cacdac, Undersecretary Atty. Patricia Yvonne M. Caunan, Assistant Secretary Levinson C. Alcantara, and Director Jainail T. Rasul Jr., OIC of the International Policy and Cooperation Bureau, alongside the very supportive Labor Attache Atty. John Rio A. Bautista.

At the heart of the event was the united spirit of the FilSoc, led by President Ericson P. Reyes and the committed Board of Directors: Vice President Ms. Ellanie Villena, Secretary Mr. Christian Belleza, Auditor Mr. Ruzell Aguilar, and Board Member Ms. Cecilia Leoparte, who graced the occasion with their steadfast leadership.

Leaders and volunteers from the Filipino Community in Dubai and the Northern Emirates also gathered with fervor.

Showing solidarity and cooperation within the community, Philippine Business Council President Mr. Edwin Duria was also present in the event.

FilSoc Vice President Villena, who is also the Vice Chairman of the PID 2024 Committee, officially announced the launch of the PID 2024.

“Our event aims not only to commemorate our nation’s independence but also to demonstrate our gratitude to our host country, Dubai UAE, by showcasing the values of unity and volunteerism that are deeply ingrained in the Filipino culture,” said Ms. Villena.

This annual event is proudly presented by the Filipino Social Club Dubai, and the club humbly seeks again the full support and cooperation of all community leaders, dedicated volunteers, and stakeholders in making the event the grandest and most unforgettable event of the year – the official Kalayaan 2024 celebration of the Filipino Community.