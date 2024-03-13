Marcos vows to protect OFWs, create more jobs in PH

President Bongbong Marcos told Filipinos in Germany that the government is exerting all efforts to protect overseas Filipino workers (OFWs).

In his joint statement with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, the chief executive said the Philippines and Germany have signed the renewal of the Cooperation Programme between the Technical Education Skills Development Authority and the Federal Institute for Vocational Education and Training.

“Both sides are also working towards the conclusion of the Memorandum of Agreement on the placement of skilled workers and other professionals,” said Marcos.

Marcos said the agreement will be an advantage for OFWs and will ensure that their rights are protected.

He added that the agreement with Berlin will improve the capacity of Filipinos by providing high quality of training.

”German vocational training is something that is of greatest importance for the quality of the work that is provided. Yes, those are being—we have students that have started in the German universities but we excel especially because of vocational education and training,” said Scholz.

”So, this is a good area for cooperation between the Philippines and the Germany. And I believe it’s important that we also focus on this area: vocational education and training and that we continue to cooperate closely in this sector,” he continued.

Scholz, for his part, told Filipinos to explore job opportunities in Germany for foreign workers.

“The legislation that we’ve just passed lay the foundation and make it a lot easier for people to have access to the German labor market,” Scholz said.