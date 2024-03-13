Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Marcos vows to protect OFWs, create more jobs in PH

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report13 hours ago

Courtesy: Bong Bong Marcos/Facebook

President Bongbong Marcos told Filipinos in Germany that the government is exerting all efforts to protect overseas Filipino workers (OFWs).

In his joint statement with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, the chief executive said the Philippines and Germany have signed the renewal of the Cooperation Programme between the Technical Education Skills Development Authority and the Federal Institute for Vocational Education and Training.

“Both sides are also working towards the conclusion of the Memorandum of Agreement on the placement of skilled workers and other professionals,” said Marcos.

Marcos said the agreement will be an advantage for OFWs and will ensure that their rights are protected.

He added that the agreement with Berlin will improve the capacity of Filipinos by providing high quality of training.

”German vocational training is something that is of greatest importance for the quality of the work that is provided. Yes, those are being—we have students that have started in the German universities but we excel especially because of vocational education and training,” said Scholz.

”So, this is a good area for cooperation between the Philippines and the Germany. And I believe it’s important that we also focus on this area: vocational education and training and that we continue to cooperate closely in this sector,” he continued.

Scholz, for his part, told Filipinos to explore job opportunities in Germany for foreign workers.

“The legislation that we’ve just passed lay the foundation and make it a lot easier for people to have access to the German labor market,” Scholz said.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report13 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

iStock 527857525

Government services at your fingertips: mobile apps for OFWs

4 hours ago
TFT News DUBAI POLICE sorcery items nabbed

Live snake, monkey’s hand, dead bird, and more discovered in luggage of Dubai airport passenger

8 hours ago
Katie WEB 74

DENR orders inspection on the controversial resort in Bohol’s Chocolate Hills

9 hours ago
population crowd

COVID-19 reduced global life expectancy, study finds

9 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button