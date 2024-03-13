Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

DENR orders inspection on the controversial resort in Bohol’s Chocolate Hills

Photo of Kate Liane Sudiacal Kate Liane Sudiacal8 hours ago

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) has released an official statement on Facebook following the viral video which showed Captain’s Peak Resort located in the middle of the Chocolate Hills of Bohol which is a recognized National Geological Monument of the Philippines.

The statement emphasized that the Chocolate Hills have been declared a protected area since 1997. Thus, there are certain restrictions or regulations in the land use and development within the protected area even for privately owned lands.

“In the case of the Captain’s Peak Resort, the DENR issued a Temporary Closure Order last September 6, 2023, and a Notice of Violation to the project proponent last January 22, 2024, for operating without an ECC,” as written in the statement.

Furthermore, Regional Executive Director Paquito Melicor has ordered an inspection at Captain’s Peak for its compliance with the Temporary Closure Order.

According to the statement, the DENR-Environmental Management Bureau will continue to monitor the situation.

The Department of Tourism (DOT) also commended DENR for issuing a Temporary Closure Order and for ordering an inspection to ensure the resort’s compliance to the order.

DOT’s statement, which was posted by DOT’s Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco, states that “The Captain’s Peak Resort Development in Chocolate Hills is not an accredited tourism establishment.” Additionally, there resort does not have any pending application for accreditation.

Here is the viral video that drew the attention of the public:

Photo of Kate Liane Sudiacal Kate Liane Sudiacal8 hours ago
Photo of Kate Liane Sudiacal

Kate Liane Sudiacal

The bunsong babae of The Filipino Times. Kate is a budding writer striving to become a trusted voice and an iterative journalist through the portrayal of Filipino excellence in her narratives and delivering the most recent updates to both Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) and international readers of The Filipino Times. Want to share your story? Send it to [email protected]

Related Articles

iStock 527857525

Government services at your fingertips: mobile apps for OFWs

4 hours ago
TFT News DUBAI POLICE sorcery items nabbed

Live snake, monkey’s hand, dead bird, and more discovered in luggage of Dubai airport passenger

8 hours ago
population crowd

COVID-19 reduced global life expectancy, study finds

9 hours ago
TFT News DUBAI POLICE BEGGARS

Dubai Police nab 17 beggars on the first day of Ramadan

9 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button