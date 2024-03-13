DENR orders inspection on the controversial resort in Bohol’s Chocolate Hills

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) has released an official statement on Facebook following the viral video which showed Captain’s Peak Resort located in the middle of the Chocolate Hills of Bohol which is a recognized National Geological Monument of the Philippines.

The statement emphasized that the Chocolate Hills have been declared a protected area since 1997. Thus, there are certain restrictions or regulations in the land use and development within the protected area even for privately owned lands.

“In the case of the Captain’s Peak Resort, the DENR issued a Temporary Closure Order last September 6, 2023, and a Notice of Violation to the project proponent last January 22, 2024, for operating without an ECC,” as written in the statement.

Furthermore, Regional Executive Director Paquito Melicor has ordered an inspection at Captain’s Peak for its compliance with the Temporary Closure Order.

According to the statement, the DENR-Environmental Management Bureau will continue to monitor the situation.

The Department of Tourism (DOT) also commended DENR for issuing a Temporary Closure Order and for ordering an inspection to ensure the resort’s compliance to the order.

DOT’s statement, which was posted by DOT’s Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco, states that “The Captain’s Peak Resort Development in Chocolate Hills is not an accredited tourism establishment.” Additionally, there resort does not have any pending application for accreditation.

Here is the viral video that drew the attention of the public: